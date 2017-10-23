Dr. Anne Ditto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Ditto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Ditto, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 724-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ditto helped me figure out my allergies and offered quality treatment for them. I had suffered for years and tried many different treatments both on my own and under doctor supervision. But Dr. Ditto is the person who got to the root of my problems and came up with a comprehensive plan to alleviate my allergies. She's extremely knowledgeable and cares about my progress.
About Dr. Anne Ditto, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1831276872
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditto speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditto.
