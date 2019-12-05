Overview of Dr. Anne Dobrzynski, MD

Dr. Anne Dobrzynski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farrell, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dobrzynski works at UPMC Magee Womens Specialty Services in Farrell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.