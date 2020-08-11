See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reston, VA
Internal Medicine
Dr. Anne Rose Eapen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Eapen works at Quality Internal Medicine, PLLC in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Eapen's Office Locations

    Quality Internal Medicine, PLLC
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 255, Reston, VA 20190 (703) 977-5085

  Reston Hospital Center

Wellness Examination
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergy Shots
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Audiometry
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Employment Physical Examination
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Executive Physical Examination
FAA Physical Examination
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Disease in Women
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immigration Physical Examination
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Insurance Physical Examination
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
SculpSure Laser Treatment
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Urinalysis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. Eapen is very thorough, knowledgeable and patient. She is easy to speak with and listens without being rushed. When specialist referrals were needed her recommendations were excellent.
    About Dr. Anne Rose Eapen, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1686661431
    Education & Certifications

    North Shore University Hospital Manhasset
    North Shore University Hospital
    Cornell University
