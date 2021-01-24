Dr. Anne Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Anne Fitzpatrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
Fitzpatrick Eye Associates PC2420 S 73rd St Ste 402, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 397-1654
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Ann for 11 years. When I was young I started with her father and after moving back to Omaha continued the same dedicated care. I have moved away again but want to stay with Dr. Ann.
About Dr. Anne Fitzpatrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598740516
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
