Dr. Anne Frederickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Frederickson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Frederickson works at
Locations
NBIMC Psychiatry Inpatient201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 295-5708
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anne Frederickson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1629259288
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederickson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frederickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frederickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederickson works at
Dr. Frederickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederickson.
