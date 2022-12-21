See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Anne Hale, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (92)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anne Hale, MD

Dr. Anne Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.

Dr. Hale works at In Vogue Total Women's Health Care in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hale's Office Locations

    In Vogue Total Women's Healthcare PLLC
    11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 633-0585
    In Vogue Total Women's Healthcare PLLC
    11167 La Quinta Pl, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 633-0585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus

Cervical Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Cervical Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Gestational Diabetes

Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 21, 2022
    I love her & Julie !! Super nice & honest
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Hale, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063409274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame Demure Unversity Belmont CA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hale works at In Vogue Total Women's Health Care in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hale’s profile.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

