Dr. Anne Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Hale, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Hale, MD
Dr. Anne Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Hale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hale's Office Locations
-
1
In Vogue Total Women's Healthcare PLLC11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 633-0585
-
2
In Vogue Total Women's Healthcare PLLC11167 La Quinta Pl, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 633-0585
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
I love her & Julie !! Super nice & honest
About Dr. Anne Hale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1063409274
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University
- Notre Dame Demure Unversity Belmont CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.