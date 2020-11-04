Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anne Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Han, MD is a Dermatologist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
-
1
Asthetic Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery1800 Sullivan Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 944-3228
-
2
55 2nd Street Care Center55 2Nd St, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 600-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr. Han really took her time with me and went the extra mile during this pandemic. I am immunocompromised, and she and her team were respectful and were extra careful with all of the precautions. It is rare to find a physician that cares this much!
About Dr. Anne Han, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1881850840
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.