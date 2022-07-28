Overview of Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD

Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hanneken works at Retina Consultants San Diego in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Macular Hole and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.