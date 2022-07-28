Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanneken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD
Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Nayana M Trivedi MD9850 Genesee Ave Ste 360, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hanneken is a gifted healer. She is a scientist as well as an excellent physician. She is kind and patient and very understanding! In my opinion there is no one more capable than her in this field. The office is well-organized and very efficient. All of the latest technical equipment is available.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Eye Ctr
- Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Inst
- Rush Pres St Lukes Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
