Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD

Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Hanneken works at Retina Consultants San Diego in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Macular Hole and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanneken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nayana M Trivedi MD
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 360, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 558-9666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Macular Hole
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Hanneken is a gifted healer. She is a scientist as well as an excellent physician. She is kind and patient and very understanding! In my opinion there is no one more capable than her in this field. The office is well-organized and very efficient. All of the latest technical equipment is available.
    Roy L. Smith — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699876011
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Eye Ctr
    • Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Inst
    • Rush Pres St Lukes Hosp
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Hanneken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanneken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanneken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanneken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanneken works at Retina Consultants San Diego in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hanneken’s profile.

    Dr. Hanneken has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Macular Hole and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanneken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanneken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanneken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanneken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanneken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

