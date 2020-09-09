Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Hatch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Hatch, DO
Dr. Anne Hatch, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch's Office Locations
- 1 7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatch?
Dr. Hatch takes the time to answer all questions and explains everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Anne Hatch, DO
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457766792
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatch speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.