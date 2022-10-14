See All Internal Medicine Doctors in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Anne Hermann, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Hermann, MD

Dr. Anne Hermann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Hermann works at Hermann Wellness in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hermann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hermann Wellness
    6387 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 278-3992
  2. 2
    Anne Hermann MD PA
    3040 W Cypress St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 902-9559

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Acupuncture
Allergies
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I appreciate Doctor Herman and her staff.They always do their best to give me the results I want
    Tracy Commander — Oct 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anne Hermann, MD
    About Dr. Anne Hermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518986629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bassett Hosp-Columbia P&S
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

