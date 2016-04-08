Dr. Anne Housholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Housholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Housholder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Housholder, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Housholder works at
Locations
1
Uc Health Physicians Office - Midtown3590 Lucille Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-7630
2
Greater Cincinnati Associated Physicians5575 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 475-7630
3
Univ. Dermatology Consultants Inc.222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is a careing doctor. If she isn't sure about something she will complete research to get your skin back to normal.
About Dr. Anne Housholder, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Housholder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Housholder accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Housholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Housholder has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Housholder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Housholder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Housholder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Housholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Housholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.