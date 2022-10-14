Dr. Anne Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Kane, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Kane, MD
Dr. Anne Kane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-4368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
Dr Kane is very knowledgeable, personable and dedicated. The staff is courteous and always helpful.
About Dr. Anne Kane, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1932526258
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
