Dr. Anne Kennard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Obstetrics and Gynecology-Banner University Medical Center
Santa Maria Women's Health Center220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 354-7101Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center1941 Johnson Ave Ste 301, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-4043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Coast Ent Specialists - Pismo Beach901 Oak Park Blvd Ste 202, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 481-1368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
She is the best doctor I have dealt with in years. She takes the time to listen and explain things well. She really cares about her patients. The only limits she has is what the insurance puts on what she can do. She is great!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Obstetrics and Gynecology-Banner University Medical Center
- Integrative Medicine-University Of Arizona
Dr. Kennard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennard.
