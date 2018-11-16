See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Anne Kennard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Anne Kennard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Obstetrics and Gynecology-Banner University Medical Center

Dr. Kennard works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kennard's Office Locations

    Santa Maria Women's Health Center
    220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 354-7101
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center
    1941 Johnson Ave Ste 301, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-4043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Central Coast Ent Specialists - Pismo Beach
    901 Oak Park Blvd Ste 202, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 481-1368
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
STD Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
STD Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Exposure to Synthetic Estrogen Diethylstilbestrol Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Lactation Consultation Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 16, 2018
    She is the best doctor I have dealt with in years. She takes the time to listen and explain things well. She really cares about her patients. The only limits she has is what the insurance puts on what she can do. She is great!
    San Luis Obispo, CA — Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Anne Kennard, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    • Obstetrics and Gynecology-Banner University Medical Center
    Dr. Anne Kennard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

