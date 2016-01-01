Dr. Anne Klena-Charney, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klena-Charney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Klena-Charney, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anne Klena-Charney, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh, School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Klena-Charney works at
Locations
-
1
Chestnut Hills - Johnstown - Warren322 Warren St Ste 150, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 485-9602
-
2
Chestnut Hills Dental Homer City234 S Main St, Homer City, PA 15748 Directions (814) 485-9602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klena-Charney?
About Dr. Anne Klena-Charney, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1598839664
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh, School Of Dental Medicine
- University Of Pittsburgh Johnstown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klena-Charney accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klena-Charney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klena-Charney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klena-Charney works at
Dr. Klena-Charney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klena-Charney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klena-Charney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klena-Charney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.