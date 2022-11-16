Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokayeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD
Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kokayeff's Office Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic12000 Elm Creek Blvd N Ste 300, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment time was for 1040am but they doubled booked my slot so i didnt get to see her till 1110am. But she was spot on with listening and making sure i understood everything that she was explaining
About Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD
- Pain Management
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053516443
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokayeff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokayeff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokayeff has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokayeff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokayeff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokayeff.
