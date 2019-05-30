Dr. Kristensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Kristensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Kristensen, MD
Dr. Anne Kristensen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kristensen works at
Dr. Kristensen's Office Locations
Kristensen-festenese Medical Group8571 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 646-1661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to her and Dr. Mike for over 20 years. She is so respectful to your needs and looks you in your eyes, and listens. She is so great that it is a 4 week wait to see her. She is wonderful.
About Dr. Anne Kristensen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861499733
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kristensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristensen works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristensen.
