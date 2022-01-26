See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Free University Of Brussels|Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.

Dr. Larochelle works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Health Specialists - Specialties
    945 82nd Pkwy Ste 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6222
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 26, 2022
    I have been a patient of hers since Esrly 2017 and have complete confidence in her treatment for me. I had to have my thyroid removed and she continues to monitor me for that as well as my osteoporosis. I would highly recommend her for these 2 conditions.
    Dianna — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1760485320
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Louis University|St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Free University Of Brussels|Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larochelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larochelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larochelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larochelle works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Larochelle’s profile.

    Dr. Larochelle has seen patients for Osteopenia, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larochelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Larochelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larochelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larochelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larochelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.