Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larochelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Free University Of Brussels|Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Larochelle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Health Specialists - Specialties945 82nd Pkwy Ste 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6222Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larochelle?
I have been a patient of hers since Esrly 2017 and have complete confidence in her treatment for me. I had to have my thyroid removed and she continues to monitor me for that as well as my osteoporosis. I would highly recommend her for these 2 conditions.
About Dr. Anne Larochelle, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760485320
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- St Louis University|St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Free University Of Brussels|Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larochelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larochelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larochelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larochelle works at
Dr. Larochelle has seen patients for Osteopenia, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larochelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larochelle speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Larochelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larochelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larochelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larochelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.