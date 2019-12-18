See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Anne Le, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anne Le, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Le works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ulcerative Colitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal Prolapse
Anal Repair
Anorectal Abscess
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Colectomy
Colitis
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Endoscopic Mucosal Resection
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoid Removal
Hemorrhoid Treatment
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incontinence
Infrared Coagulation (IRC) Hemorrhoid Removal
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Diseases
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids
Pelvic Fistula Repair
Pelvic Pain
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pruritus Ani
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Rectal Prolapse
Rectal Surgery
Rectocele
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Anne Le, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1679787808
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    • Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    Dr. Le has seen patients for Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

