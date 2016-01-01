Dr. Anne Leach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Leach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Leach, MD
Dr. Anne Leach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Leach's Office Locations
Centerstone Of Indiana645 S Rogers St Ste A, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 269-5092
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anne Leach, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780661918
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.