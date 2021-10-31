Dr. Anne Leclercq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leclercq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Leclercq, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anne Leclercq, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Always addresses any concerns I have ,removed a cancer near my breast bone , I make sure I get in to see her once a year .
About Dr. Anne Leclercq, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Dermatology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Leclercq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leclercq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leclercq using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leclercq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leclercq has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leclercq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leclercq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leclercq.
