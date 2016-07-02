Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Lee, MD
Dr. Anne Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Anne Lee, MD22 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 681-1732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, answered all my questions and provided me with new information about how to treat my pain that I was not aware of.
About Dr. Anne Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1700890738
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
