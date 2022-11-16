Dr. Anne Lent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Lent, MD
Dr. Anne Lent, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Madison Medical Affiliates Inc13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G-18, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-5000
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 306, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7105
Gateway Medical Clinic801 S 70th St, West Allis, WI 53214 Directions (414) 773-6600
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
I came in because my hives have been increasing in frequency over the past year. Trying to find out if I have become allergic to more foods than previously.
- National Jewish Med and Rsch Center
- Hennepin Co Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.