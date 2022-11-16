Overview

Dr. Anne Lent, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Lent works at Madison Medical Affiliates in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and West Allis, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.