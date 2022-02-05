See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Anne Lenz, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anne Lenz, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Lenz works at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anne Lenz, MD
    3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 554-8420
    Anne Lenz, MD
    3001 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 554-8420
    501 6th Ave S # 6900, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 767-4233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetes Type 1
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Puberty
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr Lenz is wonderful, one of the best. She is patient and always available. Very knowledgeable and understands how to talk with teens. During this time of learning how to care for diabetes and being a teenager, it can be tough but Dr Lenz definitely helps us get through
    Lisa Watson — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Lenz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093908048
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Duquesne University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Lenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

