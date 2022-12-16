Dr. Anne-Lise Hultsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hultsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne-Lise Hultsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne-Lise Hultsch, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology of Northern Colorado - Fort Collins3726 S Timberline Rd Ste 101, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (720) 764-5765Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hultsch is thorough and knowledgeable. She provides explanations and information. I appreciate her!
About Dr. Anne-Lise Hultsch, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1093781007
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hultsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hultsch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hultsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hultsch has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hultsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hultsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hultsch.
