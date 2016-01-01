See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD

Colorectal Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. D'Angelo works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Sphincterotomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Colectomy
Sphincterotomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon

About Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396023420
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

