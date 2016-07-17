Dr. Anne Loebl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loebl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Loebl, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Loebl, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Locations
Augusta Centre for Dermatology & Skin Renewal LLC3614 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste B, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 447-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loebl?
Having visited what I term the commercial dermatologists where they freeze and at times this being performed being done and examined by an assistant although having appt with a doctor. Dr Loebl and her staff were like a breath of fresh air. They are true specialist and level nothing to chance, I have had several sun damage issues and each and everyone has been treated correctly and without issue. A true professional performing in the world of production line medical attention.
About Dr. Anne Loebl, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loebl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loebl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loebl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Loebl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loebl.
