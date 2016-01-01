Dr. Anne Lucky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Lucky, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Lucky, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lucky works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 636-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucky?
About Dr. Anne Lucky, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1285688150
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology, Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucky works at
Dr. Lucky has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.