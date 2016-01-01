See All Pediatricians in High Point, NC
Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (4)
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD

Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.

Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu works at High Point University Student in High Point, NC.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu's Office Locations

    High Point University Student
    1300 N University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27262 (336) 841-4683

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Viral Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Viral Infection

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679595995
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu works at High Point University Student in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

