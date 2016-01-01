Dr. Mainardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anne Mainardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Mainardi, MD
Dr. Anne Mainardi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Mainardi works at
Dr. Mainardi's Office Locations
-
1
Erlanger Respiratory Critical Care and Sleep Medicine979 E 3rd St Ste C735, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mainardi?
About Dr. Anne Mainardi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1093151367
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mainardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mainardi works at
Dr. Mainardi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mainardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mainardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mainardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.