Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD

Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Jackson works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2023
    I had ongoing issues with bladder and uterus. Dr. Jackson did the surgery and my life is so much better. Dr. Jackson is a doctor, surgeon, advocate and she does it all in a caring manner. She listens. She is a good person and that is who I want to trust when they wheel me in and I place my trust in a doctor. I want her. Thank you Dr. Jackson!
    About Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD

    • Gynecologic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1740332832
    Education & Certifications

    • Internship &amp;amp; Residency-Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

