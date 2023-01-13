Overview of Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD

Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.