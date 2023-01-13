Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD
Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had ongoing issues with bladder and uterus. Dr. Jackson did the surgery and my life is so much better. Dr. Jackson is a doctor, surgeon, advocate and she does it all in a caring manner. She listens. She is a good person and that is who I want to trust when they wheel me in and I place my trust in a doctor. I want her. Thank you Dr. Jackson!
About Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1740332832
Education & Certifications
- Internship &amp; Residency-Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
