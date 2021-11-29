Dr. Anne Marcoux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcoux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Marcoux, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Marcoux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Marcoux works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Colon and Rectal Health Inc.1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 130, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcoux?
Outstanding, had a Colonoscopy by another Doctor he discovered a large polyp in a critical area and couldn't remove it. Made appointment with Doctor Marcoux. She looked at it and said no problem. Went a week later and she performed the removal and I was out of the Endo Center in 2 hours with no problems. Clean bill of health. She explained everything to me after. 6 stars.
About Dr. Anne Marcoux, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487644639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcoux accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcoux works at
Dr. Marcoux has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcoux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcoux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcoux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcoux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcoux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.