Overview

Dr. Anne Marcoux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA.



Dr. Marcoux works at Center Colon/Rectal Health Inc in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.