Overview

Dr. Anne-Marie McDaniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. McDaniel works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.