Dr. Anne McNeill, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anne McNeill, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. McNeill works at Newport Beach Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    McNeill Dermatology
    McNeill Dermatology
1441 Avocado Ave Ste 702, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 706-7886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Rash
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Intense Pulse Light
Intertrigo
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Scars
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Grafts
Skin Resurfacing
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2020
    She is a professional w/an appropriate “bedside” manner which equates to knowledgeable wisdom, yet assertive ability to counsel necessary action needed !
    Ms Michelle Bonas — Dec 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne McNeill, MD
    About Dr. Anne McNeill, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1841365970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Uc, Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Uc, San Diego
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne McNeill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNeill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNeill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNeill works at Newport Beach Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. McNeill’s profile.

    Dr. McNeill has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

