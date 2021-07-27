Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD
Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa's Office Locations
-
1
Manchester Pediatric Associates (Formerly Dr. Villa's Clinic)150 Hazard Ave Bldg B, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-3661Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villa?
We are so grateful to have found Dr. Villa! Our first pediatrician was wonderful but he retired from private practice and went to work at the hospital for special care. My then 7 year old daughter was sick and needed a visit sooner rather than later and every office I called wouldn’t see her because she was not already an established patient. I called Dr. Villa’s office late in the day and to my surprise they got us in for a sick visit first thing the very next morning with out being an established patient. We have now been with Dr. Villa for three years. We had a baby in 2019 and Lynne her in house APRN was there for our in hospital visit. We are having a third soon. The staff is kind compassionate and caring. Appointments are timely and thorough. They always remember specific things about the kids it’s not like being a number in a practice. They listen to your concerns and your child’s concerns. I can’t say enough good things about Dr Villa and staff.
About Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1467479428
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr - Einstein Coll Med
- Philippine Genl Hosp
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa speaks Filipino and Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.