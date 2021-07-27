See All Pediatricians in Enfield, CT
Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD

Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Villa works at Manchester Pediatric Associates in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villa's Office Locations

    Manchester Pediatric Associates (Formerly Dr. Villa's Clinic)
    150 Hazard Ave Bldg B, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 749-3661
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Connecticut Children's - Hartford
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Cough
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Cough

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2021
    We are so grateful to have found Dr. Villa! Our first pediatrician was wonderful but he retired from private practice and went to work at the hospital for special care. My then 7 year old daughter was sick and needed a visit sooner rather than later and every office I called wouldn’t see her because she was not already an established patient. I called Dr. Villa’s office late in the day and to my surprise they got us in for a sick visit first thing the very next morning with out being an established patient. We have now been with Dr. Villa for three years. We had a baby in 2019 and Lynne her in house APRN was there for our in hospital visit. We are having a third soon. The staff is kind compassionate and caring. Appointments are timely and thorough. They always remember specific things about the kids it’s not like being a number in a practice. They listen to your concerns and your child’s concerns. I can’t say enough good things about Dr Villa and staff.
    Cindy — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Anne Marie Villa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1467479428
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Ctr - Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Philippine Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
