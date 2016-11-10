Overview of Dr. Anne McCarren, MD

Dr. Anne McCarren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. McCarren works at St. Clair Shores Ob-Gyn in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.