Dr. Anne Meduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Meduri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Meduri, MD
Dr. Anne Meduri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Meduri works at
Dr. Meduri's Office Locations
-
1
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meduri?
About Dr. Anne Meduri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952493827
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/Robert Warner Rehab|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meduri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meduri works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meduri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.