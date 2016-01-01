See All Pediatricians in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Anne Meduri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anne Meduri, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anne Meduri, MD

Dr. Anne Meduri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Meduri works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD
Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD
4.3 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Prettyman, MD
Dr. Michelle Prettyman, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD
Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Meduri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meduri?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne Meduri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anne Meduri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meduri to family and friends

    Dr. Meduri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meduri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anne Meduri, MD.

    About Dr. Anne Meduri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952493827
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY/Robert Warner Rehab|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Meduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meduri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meduri works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Meduri’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meduri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anne Meduri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.