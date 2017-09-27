Dr. Anne Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Miller, MD
Dr. Anne Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Englewood Orthopedic Associates401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had several hand issues over the years that Dr. Miller has been in practice and I believe she is the absolute best! She is professional yet caring and her diagnoses and treatments are spot on. I wouldn't trust anyone else with my hands from basic treatment to injections to surgery.
About Dr. Anne Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.