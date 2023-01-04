See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Namnoum works at Shady Grove Fertility - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kawami Clay, MD
Dr. Kawami Clay, MD
4.8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
4.8 (92)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
4.4 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta- Northside Office
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 843-2229
  2. 2
    Georgia Reproductive Specialists
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 843-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Azoospermia
Blood Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Azoospermia
Blood Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Namnoum?

    Jan 04, 2023
    Dr. Namnoum was incredible. Very patient, kind, warm, and informative. She helped me feel like I was in control of my experience in this journey where there is great loss of control. Highly recommend!!
    — Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Namnoum to family and friends

    Dr. Namnoum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Namnoum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD.

    About Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720109606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namnoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Namnoum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Namnoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Namnoum works at Shady Grove Fertility - Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Namnoum’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Namnoum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namnoum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namnoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namnoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.