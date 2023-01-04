Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namnoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Namnoum works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta- Northside Office5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-2229
-
2
Georgia Reproductive Specialists2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 843-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Namnoum?
Dr. Namnoum was incredible. Very patient, kind, warm, and informative. She helped me feel like I was in control of my experience in this journey where there is great loss of control. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Anne Namnoum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720109606
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namnoum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namnoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namnoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namnoum works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Namnoum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namnoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namnoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namnoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.