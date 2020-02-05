See All Plastic Surgeons in Annandale, VA
Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (29)
Map Pin Small Annandale, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD

Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Nickodem-Don works at Aesthetically Yours in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nickodem-Don's Office Locations

    Aesthetically Yours
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 201, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8074
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 05, 2020
    Dr. Anne Nickodem has done breast augmentation twice for me. I have had two cases of implant rupture spaced a decade apart that she has taken care of perfectly. She is an exemplary surgeon. The fact that I saw her twice with great results is the important thing to take from my review.
    Mary Alice Curtiss — Feb 05, 2020
    About Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1487826491
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital|St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickodem-Don is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nickodem-Don has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nickodem-Don has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nickodem-Don works at Aesthetically Yours in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nickodem-Don’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickodem-Don. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickodem-Don.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickodem-Don, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickodem-Don appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

