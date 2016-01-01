Overview of Dr. Anne O'Duffy, MD

Dr. Anne O'Duffy, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. O'Duffy works at The Vanderbilt Clinic- in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.