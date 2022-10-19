Dr. Anne Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Parker, MD
Dr. Anne Parker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Carolina Cornea and Laser Center200 Patewood Dr Ste B180, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 286-3700
Carolina Cornea & Laser Center121 Halton Village Cir, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 286-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Worst part is waiting in exam room without knowing how long.
About Dr. Anne Parker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Chorioretinal Scars and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
