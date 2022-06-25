Dr. Anne Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Petersen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Petersen, MD
Dr. Anne Petersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Petersen's Office Locations
Boone Hospital Center1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with Dr. Petersen and her staff are the greatest. Professional and Kind. Highly recommend
About Dr. Anne Petersen, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114968435
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petersen has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
