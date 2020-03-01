Dr. Anne De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne De Leon, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne De Leon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Locations
Shel Wellness & Medical Spa1437 Highway 6 Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-7435
Sugar Lakes Family Practice16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 565-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ponce is an amazing Doctor. Always goes above & beyond. She's helped me a lot over the years. And I was heartbroken when I heard she was retiring.
About Dr. Anne De Leon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083649743
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Family Medicine Residency
- Tufts University
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.