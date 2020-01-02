See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Willoughby Hills, OH
Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO

Sports Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital

Dr. Rex-Torzok works at Cleveland Clinic Family Health Clinic in Willoughby Hills, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 943-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 02, 2020
    I explained that I had some money left over in my flexible spending account that needed to be spent today. She smirked and commented, "there's nothing like waiting till the last minute." I have a varied schedule.and had been waiting to see her for almost one month. If you are looking for a provider that will explore nutritional supplimentation or OTC meds for use with an FSA, forget it. Otherwise she seems to be an adequate Ortho doc.
    About Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447244835
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex-Torzok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rex-Torzok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rex-Torzok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rex-Torzok works at Cleveland Clinic Family Health Clinic in Willoughby Hills, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rex-Torzok’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex-Torzok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex-Torzok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex-Torzok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex-Torzok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

