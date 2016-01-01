Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Anne Richardson, MD
Dr. Anne Richardson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Mecklenburg Co Mental Health Hosp501 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 444-2400
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 444-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Anne Richardson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1649590191
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
