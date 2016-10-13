Dr. Anne Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Rothman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anne Rothman, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Drs Ford & Rothman Ctr for Cosmetic & Clinical6 Montgomery Village Ave Ste 322, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 977-2070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
An absolute professional office. I've had 4 visits and all have been seamless from sign-in to checkout. Dr. Rothman is attentive and patient and the office staff is as friendly and helpful as they get. So nice to know spaces like this still exist!
About Dr. Anne Rothman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman works at
Dr. Rothman has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.