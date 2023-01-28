Dr. Anne Safko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Safko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Safko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Safko works at
Locations
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4838Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-4837SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Safko for about 12 years. I trust her with my heart issues and she’s been there for me. She’s straight forward, very very smart, can be funny, no b.s. or candy coating.
About Dr. Anne Safko, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1497759724
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Georgetown University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safko has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Safko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safko.
