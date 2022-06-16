Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saladyga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD
Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from The State University Of New York At Buffalo.
Dr. Saladyga's Office Locations
Center for Breast Care4700 Waters Ave Ste 405, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-2700
Memorial Health - Pediatric Surgery Specialist23630 US Highway 80 E Unit B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Directions (912) 350-2299
Select Diagnostics Inc3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 784-7874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Using her experience and expertise she made the right decision for me to receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy. After chemo she performed my surgery. I had no complications at all. She is a highly skilled surgeon who really cares about her patients. Her compassionate heart and mental support have been a tremendous blessing to me.
About Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851335418
Education & Certifications
- West Cancer Clinic
- The State University Of New York At Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saladyga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saladyga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saladyga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saladyga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saladyga.
