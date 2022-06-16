Overview of Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD

Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from The State University Of New York At Buffalo.



Dr. Saladyga works at Center for Breast Care in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA and Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.