Dr. Anne Shrout, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anne Shrout, MD

Dr. Anne Shrout, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Shrout works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shrout's Office Locations

    Capital Women's Care
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-9101
    Capital Women's Care LLC
    15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 869-7644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 02, 2022
    After stumbling around trying to find a compassionate professional with a comprehensive practice; I found Dr. Shrout and have been a patient for about five years. Her knowledge and professionalism make her simply the best, and her staff is considerate, professional and caring.
    Eris — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Shrout, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1376526582
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Middlebury College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Shrout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrout has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

