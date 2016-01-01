Dr. Anne Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Steiner, MD
Dr. Anne Steiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset PC600 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.